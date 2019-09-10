Body of 7-yr-old burn victim to be returned to Guyana for burial

The body of seven-year-old Shaniya Persaud, who succumbed at the Shriners Hospital in Galveston, Texas on Sunday night after undergoing a much-needed surgery, which led to the amputation of her leg and fingers, will be flown back to Guyana for final rites.

A relative who spoke with INews earlier today has confirmed that the child’s burial will take place in Guyana at a time to be announced later.

The news of the child’s passing was announced by both the Rotary Club of Demerara and the Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) via a social media post. In its post, SHEA, which assisted the child with the overseas treatment, stated that “Shaniya fought a long and difficult battle, but her fragile body could no longer continue. Her heart stopped twice and her doctors tried desperately to resuscitate her”.

This announcement comes one day after the non-governmental organisation (NGO) revealed that the child’s wounds are not healing, especially those suffered internally. Additionally, Persaud had one of her legs, a few fingers, and a section of her ear amputated during a surgery performed on Friday, a decision taken to save her life.

The now deceased child had received second and third-degree burns to about 97.8 per cent of her body when her North Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara house went up in flames at about 01:00h on August 5, while she was asleep.

A total of US$42,000 was successfully raised by the two NGOs to secure emergency treatment for the child at the overseas hospital.

Persaud was medevaced from the Georgetown Public Hospital on August 10 to the Cheddi Jagan International airport, where she boarded a chartered flight to the United States.

During the short period, several corrective surgeries were performed in an effort to save the child’s life.