Body found with single gunshot wound to head

The dam where the body was found.

The body of a 45-year-old man was this morning discovered at a dam at Naarstigheid, West Coast of Berbice (WCB).

He has been identified as Suraj Sookdeo, also called “Terry”, of Number 11 Village, WCB.

Suraj Sookdeo (left)

According to his sister-in-law Bebi Bacchus, the man was last seen by the family at about 19:00h on Wednesday.

According to the Bacchus, Sookdeo was in the habit of using of using illegal drugs and is a “known character” to the police.

Police in Berbice are currently investigating the matter.

Sookdeo, who lived with his brother and his wife, leaves to mourn one daughter.

