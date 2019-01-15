Body found with gunshot wound on No. 63 Beach

The body of a male was on Monday afternoon found on the Number 63 Beach with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The man of East Indian decent was clad in a blue vest, a pair of black long track pants and also a pair of black and white boots.

The discovery was made by ranks on a police patrol that had gone to the beach as part of their routine patrol.

This publication understands that tire marks at the scene indicate that a vehicle was involved.

Initial investigations suggest that the man who appears to be in his early 30s was killed execution style.

However, with little blood found on the scene it is being speculated that the body was dumped there.

At the time of the discovery the man had no identification on him.

Police are currently trying to ascertain his identity and are treating the incident as murder.

In a release to the media, the Police detailed that the man’s body was discovered around 16:20h with a suspected gunshot wound to the forehead.

Moreover, it was explained that a spent ammunition and a cellphone were found next to the body.

The body is presently at the Skeldon Public Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and an autopsy.

So far, no one has been arrested.