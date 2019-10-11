Body found on Abary foreshore

The body of an unidentified man was on Friday afternoon discovered at the Abary Foreshore.

The discovery was made by persons from the community.

INews understands that the man’s hands were bound behind his back and his feet were tied together. There were also marks of violence on the body.

It is till not confirmed whether the body was found in Demerara or Berbice, since the Abary River forms the border for the two counties.

Police have launched an investigation but no one has been arrested.

The body is currently at the Fort Wellington Hospital awaiting identification.