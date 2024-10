See statement from the Guyana Police Force:

At about 14:00 hrs today (Thursday), the lifeless decomposed body of a male of African descent was fished out of a canal in the Eccles district on the East Bank of Demerara. The body was clad in black joggers with pink writing, blue jersey and Nike sneakers. No marks of violence were seen on the body.

A passerby in the area saw the body and made a report to the Police. Investigations continue

--- ---