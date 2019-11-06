Body found at Leonora Market

The body of a 61-year-old man was Tuesday morning found at the Leonora Market, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

He has been identified as Lakeram Doodnauth of Lot 36 Leonora Pasture village, WCD.

Reports are Doodnauth left home at about 17:45h on Monday but never returned.

According to reports, Doodnauth was a known alcoholic and when in the state of drunkenness, he would usually be found sitting or lying on the street or roadway close to his home.

Residents in that area would often pick him up from the road and take him home.

However, on Tuesday morning, persons who were passing the Leonora Market area noticed Doodnauth’s body and observed that the man was not breathing.

As such they raised an alarm and Police ranks notified about the discovery. The man’s body was picked up and taken to a nearby medical facility and was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is presently at a mortuary awaiting the Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Police Commander of Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara), Senior Superintendent, Simon McBean, when contacted said that investigations into the man’s death are ongoing.