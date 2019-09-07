Body found at Guinness Bar in NA

The body of a man was this morning (Saturday, September 7, 2019) found at the Guinness Bar at Main Street and Lad Lane, New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

The dead man has been identified as 55-year-old Junior Quintin also called ‘Hammer’ of 58 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.

He was reportedly found lying face down in the compound of the bar.

INews understands that no visible marks of violence were initially seen on the body. However smoking utensils were found next to him.

The bar reportedly closed its doors shortly after midnight on Friday and according to operators, Quintin was reportedly not there at the time.

Meanwhile, guards stationed at Citizens Bank, which is situated next door to the Guinness Bar, reported not seeing or hearing anything strange during the night.

‘Hammer’ was a known character around the Town and had been frequently getting into misunderstandings with residents.

His body is currently at the New Amsterdam Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).