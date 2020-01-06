Bodies of couple found at Aracari Resort showed no marks of violence – Commander McBean

The bodies of a couple were on Sunday evening found in a bathtub at the popular Aracari Resort, Versailles, West Bank Demerara, in what appears to be a double suicide.

Kevin Singh, 23, of Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and 25-year-old Subrina Nandram of Mon Repos, ECD and formerly of Corentyne, Berbice, were found dead at about 18:00h by staff of the resort.

Based on information received, the couple checked into the resort on Saturday after lunch and was due to check out at 12:00h on Sunday but the male extended their stay.

However, on Sunday, the hotel staff attempted to make contact with the couple but the phones to their room went unanswered. At that point, the staff did not suspect anything and thought the couple did not want to be disturbed.

Nevertheless, after some time, the staff attempted to contact the couple for a second time and again, the phone went unanswered. The staff, thinking that something was amiss, walked over to the room and it was then that the gruesome discovery was made.

The staff immediately informed management, who in turn contacted the police. The bodies were removed and taken to Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.

Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police Simon McBean told a section of the media that investigators were unable to determine the cause of death since there were no marks of violence on their bodies.

As such, the autopsy will help the detectives to solve the case, the Commander stated. Investigations are ongoing.