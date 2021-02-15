Bodies found aboard vessel offshore Guyana; GDF investigating

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a vessel with a number of dead persons offshore Guyana.

This was confirmed by Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier Godfrey Bess in a brief interview with this publication today.

The Army Chief could not confirm how many bodies were found but he assured that the GDF is engaged with other agencies in investigating the matter.

INews understands that the vessel with the dead persons was found by another boat offshore Guyana.

The Army Chief explained that the vessel with the bodies is being escorted to shore by the persons onboard the boat that made the discovery.

The GDF is in talks with the Guyana Police Force, Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) as well as health authorities.