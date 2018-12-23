Boat captain remanded on narco-trafficking charge

Boat captain Orlando Pillard of Itaballi Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), who allegedly was busted with 45.5 grams of cannabis hidden in his bedroom on December 13 last, has been remanded to prison by Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty, before whom he appeared and denied the offence.

The Prosecution is contending that the 28-year-old Pillard had the narcotics in his possession for the purpose of trafficking; and Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman, in presenting the facts to the court, said that at 09:00hrs on December 13, Police ranks acting on information went to the home of the defendant and conducted a search, resulting in the illegal drug being found in a transparent bag under his bed.

Magistrate McGusty has remanded Pillard to prison, and has set the case to continue on January 3, 2019 before the Bartica Magistrate.