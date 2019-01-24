Boat captain feared dead after boat capsizes in Essequibo River

A boat captain is now feared to be dead, while three other persons were rescued after the boat in which they were travelling capsized on the Essequibo River on Monday.

Missing is Junior Benjamin of Fairview Village, Kurupukari, Upper Essequibo River, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Police in E Division (Linden-Kwakwani) have since launched an investigation into the incident.

According to reports received, at about 14:00hrs on Monday, the captain along with three other men left Mabura in the boat which subsequently encountered an engine failure during the trip.

At the time of the engine failure, the men who all work at Mabura, were in the vicinity of Levi Falls heading to the Ewing Backdam.

This publication understands that after the boat capsized, the three other occupants swam to shore but as they reached the shore they realised that Benjamin was not with them.

When contacted, Divisional Commander Linden Lord on Wednesday noted that Police at to the Mabura Police Station received a report of the incident at about 17:30h on Tuesday.

Given the remote nature of the area, he said it usually takes a long time for information to travel.

Lord said that ranks have since travelled to the area to investigate. (Utamu Belle)