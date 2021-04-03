Boat captain arrested with over 2kg cocaine at Bartica Stelling

Police ranks who were at the time performing duty at the Bartica Stelling contacted a boat captain who was at the time an inbound passenger on a speed boat from Parika.

The ranks took him to the Bartica Police Station where they conducted a search on a dark blue haversack that he was carrying and found four black plastic bags each containing 22 transparent plastic bags with several large pieces of whitish rock-like substance that is suspected to be cocaine.

The suspected cocaine was weighed and amounted to 2 kilograms, 609 grams. The suspect was arrested, cautioned and stated that he had collected the cocaine from a “red man” at Parika and was to deliver to another named person of Bartica.

The named prospective receiver was also arrested and placed in custody. He has so far denied the allegation.

The cocaine has been lodged as investigations continue.