Boat captain arrested as search continues for missing woman in backtrack route mishap

Family members and friends are sparing no efforts in their search for the body of 48-year-old Sharida Hussein, who is feared to have drowned while she was returning home to Guyana from Suriname via a backtrack route on Monday night.

Hussein is one of three persons who went missing on Monday evening after they had disembarked in waist-deep water following their trip to Guyana from Suriname via a backtrack route.

Following hours of searching on both land and sea, family members and friends were unable to locate Hussein’s body.

Hussein, called ‘Sherry’, of Pilot Street New Amsterdam had on Monday evening contacted her 19-year-old son to inform him that she was dropped off at a location of Number 63 Beach where the water was waist-deep and it was dark.

She was not heard from again.

It was subsequently learned that two other persons were also dropped off at the same location at the same time and had all travelled from neighbouring Suriname via the backtrack route.

The others were 75-year-old Baduni Harrier called ‘Dorris’ of Number Two Village East Canje and 31-year-old Alwin Joseph of Suriname. Their bodies were found on Wednesday.

The seashore in nearby Villages was combed again on Thursday in search of the missing woman.

Searches were also made in the Atlantic Ocean and on the Corentyne River. However, all proved futile.

Regional Commander Jairam Ramlakan told this publication that the police have been assisting with the search.

He related that both of the captain of the boat and another person have been taken into custody by Surinamese authorities.

The Commander said since the incident occurred in Guyana’s waters, local investigators would like to speak with the boat operator.

However, reports coming out of Suriname indicate is that the duo could be charged for a number of offences, including breach of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Commander Ramlakhan noted that local investigators will still pursue all avenues to find answers and bring closure to this investigation.