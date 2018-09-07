Blocked drains cause flooding in Essequibo Coast

Residents of Charity Housing Scheme on the Essequibo Coast are contending that blockage in the main drainage canals are causing a buildup of water in the community.

Contacted previously, Councillor Ryan Vanslygtman of the Charity/Urasara Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) said the NDC is aware of the situation. On Thursday he led a team of Councillors to visit the area and meet with affected residents.

He explained that the blockage is caused by persons blocking the main drainage system of the Housing Scheme by building concrete bridges over the canal. He noted that these residents claimed that they were given permission to construct these bridges by the overseer, Samuel Sooklall.

According to Vanslygtman, efforts to contact the overseer to get answers have proved futile. “He is doing things without the permission of the NDC, and is corrupting the system,” the Councillor lamented.

He has posited that the lawlessness in the Charity area must stop, and that the NDC must be able to have full control over all decisions made, in the best interest of the people in the communities under its oversight.

When <<Inews>> visited the community on Thursday, residents expressed concern over the situation and the impact it can have on their health, especially the health of the many children living in the unsanitary conditions in the area.

Water could be seen in many yards and some places on the roadways, causing rapid deterioration of the road as a spinoff.

Residents of the Charity Housing Scheme are calling on the NDC to quickly rectify the drainage system before a breakout of some deadly disease occurs.