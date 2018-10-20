Block maker charged with assaulting policeman

A 21-year-old block maker found himself before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman facing three charges of resisting arrest, assault and threatening behaviour. He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he denied the offences.

It is alleged that Christopher Christoph Nickelson on October 15, 2018 at Tucville Terrace, Georgetown, resisted arrest as Constable Troy Mayor, a peace officer was acting in prosecution of his duties. It was further alleged that Nickelson, on the same date at the same location, assaulted Constable Mayor along with using threatening language towards him, thereby breaching the peace.

The unrepresented man told the court that he was also assaulted by the peace officer who threatened to shoot and kill him.

However, the Police Prosecutor, Quinn Harris informed the court that it was the defendant who put up a fight after a report was made for his arrest. Prosecutor Harris however did not make any objections to bail.

Nickelson was released on $15,000 bail and his case will continue on November 14.