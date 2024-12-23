Blanhum urges ranks to “raise the bar” in the new year

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum on Monday urged detectives of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to aspire to do better in 2025, even as they are awarded for their good performance in 2024.

Addressing the CID’s annual Christmas Luncheon, the Crime Chief noted that an analysis of the last ten years revealed that 2024 recorded the lowest number of serious crimes, lowest number of murders and lowest number of Break and Enter with Larceny which is the most common type of robbery.

In addition, 2024 recorded a total of 178 seizure of firearms which is the highest for the ten-year period analysed.

“You’re all excellent examples through which the value of hard work is exemplified,” he told the ranks.

During the year, he lauded the ranks for their work in dismantling criminal groups involving carjackings and other crimes. Blanhum noted that the specialised departments of the Unit has helped the regional police divisions to maintain crime statistics, investigate serious and complicated cases of murder, investigate of cybercrimes, firearm and narcotic offences, deal with trafficking in persons cases and juvenile offences among others.

“As the year 2025 is fast-approaching, each and every rank within the CID should be motivated to raise the bar beyond their performance this year. And I implore each of you to continue to work diligently and aim for higher rank,” he urged those gathered at the event.

The Crime Chief said the ceremony serves as a platform to show appreciation, shared commitment, and good will towards the hardworking detectives.

“There’s no better way than to motivate ranks and reward performance than to offer recognition for their hard work and dedication exhibited throughout the year at such a public forum,” he noted.

Detective Inspector Seetaram of Regional Police Division Eight was on Monday received a special award for “call of duty to ensure there was no serious crime for more than half of this year” in his division. The Inspector was also the Runner-up Top Cop for 2024.

The CID Best Cop Award went to Cadet Officer David Prince, who had also won the overall award for GPF Best Cop 2024.

Prince, who is Second-in-Charge of the Narcotics Branch, was recognised for his leadership, diligence and commitment in the fight against narcotics.

--- ---