Blanhum says ‘happy to be back’ as Crime Chief

Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum says he is happy to be returning as Crime Chief.

In an invited comment, Blanhum said will continue to serve the country with pride and dignity.

Blanhum was serving as Police Commander of Region One (Barima/Waini). He previously served as Crime Chief from 2015 but was demoted to Deputy Commander of ‘A’ Division in 2017 following a controversial Commission of Inquiry into an alleged plot to assassinate former President David Granger.

Blanhum’s demotion was heavily criticised since his stint as Crime Chief resulted in the reopening of many high-profile cases like the execution of fashion designer, Trevor Rose; and the 1993 murder case of Monica Reece.

However, he will be returning as Crime Chief amid a major shakeup in the Guyana Police Force.

Meanwhile, taking over the position of Commander of Region One is Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan who served as the Police Force’s Public Relations Officer for several years.

In an invited comment, Ramlakhan said it will be an honour to serve the people of Region One and also promised to perform his duty with integrity.

There have been several changes in the hierarchy of the Guyana Police Force since the swearing-in of President Dr Irfaan Ali.

Over the coming weeks, it is expected that the Ali-led government will make more changes.