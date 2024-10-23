Blairmont sugar workers protest ‘unfair’ firing of cane harvester

Field workers attached to the Blairmont Sugar Estate staged a protest demonstration this morning, demanding the return to work of a co-worker who was sacked on Tuesday.

The terminated employee is Trevor DeCourt, a Cane Harvester.

The protesting workers say their colleague was unfairly sacked amid an issue with the foreman, however, no disciplinary action was taken against the foreman.

The workers say no warning letter was served to the employee before his dismissal.

DeCourt had been a cane harvester for more than 30 years.

The workers say they plan to protest until the matter is resolved.

--- ---