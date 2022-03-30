Blairmont Fire: Child was playing with lighter – GFS

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Guyana Fire Service received a call at 9:17hrs today and was alerted to a fire at Lot 135 Blairmont #4 Settlement West Bank Berbice.

Water Tender #97 and crew from the Onverwagt Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the location.

The structure involved was a one flat wooden building owned and occupied by sixty-five year old Heeralall Bishunlall and family of six (6).

The supposed cause of the fire is a child playing with a lighter which ignited a mattress and spread to the entire building.

The building and its contents were destroyed as a result of the fire, leaving seven (7) persons homeless.

One line from Blairmont Estate Land Rover PJJ5939 tank supply was used to extinguish the fire before the arrival of the Fire Service.

Citizens are once again urged to take the necessary precautions to avoid these tragedies.

Make use of fire prevention and firefighting devices such as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. If these items cannot be afforded or sourced, ensure there is a bucket of sand or adequate water within reach in the event of a fire.

Keep fire starters out of the reach of children and educate them on the dangers of playing with them.

Pay keen attention to children and be aware of your surroundings.

Call the Guyana Fire Service as soon as a fire occurs.

This will increase the possibility of extinguishing and containing the fire in a timely manner as well as prevent the loss of life and/or property.