Blairmont family attacked, robbed by gunmen

A family of Blairmont, West Bank Berbice was last evening attacked and robbed by five men, who were armed with guns.

The family, who operates a general store from their home, was robbed of over $3M in cash along with jewelry and electronics.

The incident occurred at around 19:15hrs as one of the family members was about to lock the to the yard.

The perpetrators rushed onto the premises and began to attack the family.

They then ransacked the family’s home and then made good their escape.

Family members had to seek medical attention following the incident.

