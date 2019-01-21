Blackwater creek busts: 5 remanded, as Venezuelans deny being ‘Sindicato’ gang members

Four days after ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) carried out several interception activities on boats travelling along the Cuyuni River area (Region 7), five persons who were arrested in connection with the discovery of grenades, several weapons and narcotics were on Monday brought before the court to answer to these varying charges.

The charges read by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs- Marcus vary from possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition to possession of narcotics.

Two defendants who are Guyanese have been identified as 26-year-old, Herilall Gildarie, a boat captain of Eteringbang Landing and 52-year-old Chandradat Satram, a General Manager of a mining company.

Gildarie was represented by Attorney Patrice Henry who made a successful application for bail on an ammunition charge but his client was remanded for a narcotics charge.

In addition, Satram was represented by attorney Mark Conway who made an unsuccessful application for bail on two firearm related charges.

Meanwhile, the other three defendants who are Venezuelans were charged separately for possession of ammunition, that is to say hand grenades.

The men identified as 37-year-old Eulice Maneiro, Luis Gonzales and Daniel Contreras, both age 27, are according to investigators alleged members of the Sindicato gang.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris who prosecuted all the matters, informed the court that based on the outcome of thorough investigations Gonzales and Contreras were found to be members of the much feared Sindicato gang.

However, by means of a Spanish to English translator the two foreign nationals claimed that they have no part in the Sindicato gang but were rather threatened by the gang members who were on the boat at the time of the inception to carry the grenades.

Further, Police Prosecutor Quinn objected to bail being granted to each defendant citing the seriousness of the charge, and the prevalence and penalty it attracts.

All parties who faced separate charges were remanded to prison until March 18, 2019.

The Venezuelan nationals are expected to reappear at the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court for continuation of their matters.