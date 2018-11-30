Black Bush triple murder accused for High Court trial

The four men who are accused of the 2016 triple murder in the Black Bush Polder have been committed to stand trial in the High Court.

Carlton Chetram, his 17-year-old son Jairam Chetram, and workers Tameshwar Jagmohan, 18, of Lot 222 Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder; and Rakesh Karamchand of Sheet Anchor, East Canje will now be tried before a judge and jury for the July 23, 2016, murders of Pawan Chandradeo, 37, of Black Bush Polder; his son Jaikarran Chandradeo, 15, and his brother-in-law, Narish Rooplall,33, of Number 73 Village, Corentyne.

The bodies of the victims were discovered lying next to each other on a dam at Cookrite Savannah, Black Bush Polder, with gunshot wounds.

Three of the four suspects, along with the wife of one of them, were arrested and had confessed to the heinous crime while implicating another man.

It had been reported that the suspects were in a rice field belonging to “King”, and were stealing diesel fuel when the trio turned up to catch “hassar”.

The suspects, upon seeing the three men discharged bullets in the air forcing them to run to safety. It had also been reported that one of the men told the other that it was important to get rid of the witnesses.

The shooter, believed to be the 17-year-old, went over to the men and shot them each once at close range, killing them on the spot.

The gun he used reportedly belonged to his father. The bodies were discovered the following day by the owner of the rice field and his workers.

Rooplall had a cast net hung over his shoulder, his nephew had a bag with fish hung around his neck, while Chandradeo had his cast net in his hand. Fish, body parts and blood littered the scene.

During the Preliminary Inquiry, Attorney at Law Mursaline Bacchus represented the accused.