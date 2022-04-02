BK driver found floating in Mazaruni River was strangled to death – PME

A post mortem examination (PME) performed on the body of a truck driver, who was found floating in the Mazaruni River, has revealed that the man was strangled to death.

Dead is Pitamber Sharma, a 69-year-old lorry driver employed with BK Quarries of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

The autopsy was conducted on Friday sometime around 10:00h by State Pathologist Doctor Nehaul Singh, who did a dissection on the body and upon completion he gave the cause of death as manual strangulation.

Police said the body, which was identified by Sharma’s sister, has been handed over to relatives for burial.

It was initially reported that Sharma reportedly drowned in the Mazaruni River at the BK Quarries in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The man was last seen alive at the BK Quarries at around 18:00h on Wednesday, March 30.

The following day at around 07:30h, a security guard saw Sharma afloat in the Mazaruni River.