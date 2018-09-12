Bishop Benedict Singh dies at 90

The Roman Catholic Church in Guyana today confirmed the death of former Bishop Emeritus Benedict Ganesh Singh who on Wednesday passed away at the age of 90 after suffering from an unspecified illness.

Bishop Singh served as Bishop of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Brickdam, Georgetown after succeeding Bishop Guilly in 1972 until his retirement in November of 2003.

The Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) born man was ordained to priesthood in Rome on December 7, 1954.

He obtained his Doctorate in Sacred Theology from the Pontifical College in Rome in 1957. His thesis was “The Theory of Relevation in Hindu Philosophy and Religion”.

He returned to serve the church in Guyana in December 1957 when his first appointment was to the Meadow Bank Church.

From 1958 for ten years he was in charge of the long coastal strip from Malgretout to the Essequibo Islands.

In 1968 he was named the first Guyanese-born Chancellor of the Diocese. In that capacity he acted as Vicar General and administered the diocese on several occasions during the absence of Bishop Guilly from the country.

On February 18, 1971, Pope Paul VI appointed Father Benedict Singh to be the Auxillary Bishop of Georgetown where he later became the Bishop.

In 1993, Bishop Singh was awarded the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH) for service of an exceptionally high quality as an advocate of civil rights and social justice.

President David Granger has since has since extended “heartfelt condolences at the passing of Bishop.”

His funeral service will take place from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Brickdam on Monday, September 17 at 15:00h.

