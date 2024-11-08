Biometrics must not be used to disenfranchise Guyanese – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo says the government is not opposed to enhanced biometrics at polling stations; however, it must not be used as a tool to disenfranchise voters at the polling place.

He made these remarks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters, when questioned by members of the media on his stance on biometrics.

Knowing the untrustworthy nature of the PNC-led APNU+AFC, Jagdeo said the opposition can always come up with disruptive tactics on elections day, if this system is implemented.

“We’ve been at this for a long time. We’re not going to fall in any trouble. We want clean voting (and) we want as many observers in the country as possible,” Jagdeo informed media operatives.

He emphasised that the goal of biometrics is not to exclude voters but to enhance transparency and credibility in the electoral process. This is in stark contrast to opposition parties who are misusing the biometrics narrative to push for disruption or loopholes to secure victory.

However, if the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) have to reach a consensus on improving the electoral process, the government will ensure the necessary financial resources are provided.

“Financially, there will be no constraint to free and fair elections or clean elections. Financially, there will be no constraints,” the general secretary underscored, pointing out that GECOM has to make this decision.

Expounding on the opposition’s dishonest nature, Jagdeo recalled the March 2020 general and regional elections where the coalition attempted to sway the results in their favour.

In response, the government enacted amendments to the Representation of the People’s Act (ROPA) that ensures strict penalties for elections tampering, including jail terms to prevent similar actions. This will guarantee free and fair elections, one that reflects the will of the people. (DPI)

