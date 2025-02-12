Bills to allow for seamless arrests in CARICOM, create passenger database to be introduced

In an effort to improve crime-fighting measures across the CARICOM region, three new bills will be tabled in the National Assembly on Monday, February 17, 2025.

According to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, the bills are meant to bolster the Guyana’s crime-fighting strategy while increasing collaborations in the region’s security sector.

The three bills are the CARICOM Arrest Warrant Bill, the Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill, and the Regional Security Systems Bill. “These three Bills are CARICOM-modelled legislation that will be implemented across the region,” the AG said during his weekly programme “Issues in the News” in Tuesday.

He noted that Guyana is obligated to implement these laws in accordance with regional treaties it has signed. It will ensure that criminals face consistent legal accountability throughout the region, irrespective of national borders.

The CARICOM Arrest Warrant Bill, the AG said, will allow for warrants issued in one country to be enforced seamlessly in another territory.

The Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill seeks to create a central database of all passengers and their travelling through the region, so that information can be accessed by all member states.

Meanwhile, the Regional Security Systems Bill follows Guyana’s signature to join the Regional Security System in 2022. “Many countries have enacted but Guyana just joined the RSS and now have to pass to bring it into our crime fighting apparatus,” Nandlall noted.

--- ---