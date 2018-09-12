Bilateral relations between Guyana, Austria forge ahead

The team is in Guyana currently in discussions with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Public Health to target the health sector. This “Lighthouse” project as it is being called, seeks to venture further into infrastructure development and technology and other areas related to their line of work, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

A simple cocktail reception was held for the VAMED team to welcome them. In attendance was Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Public Health Ministers, Volda Lawrence and Dr, Karen Cummings along with senior officials of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Head of the Staff group for Technology Transfer and Security Research of the Federal Ministry of Transport, Innovation and Technology in Austria, Dr. Gernot Grimm indicated his optimism in working closely with Guyana.

“The health sector is not the only technology we are ready to co-operate with you but it’s the first one and I call it the lighthouse project to show the public in Guyana and in Austria that a co-operation can exceed political excellent relations by far through well-functioning economic ties and relations.”

Dr. Grimm noted that Austria is very well known for their state-of-the-art health technology and a well-managed and modernised health sector.

Since the vision of the Coalition Government is to modernise the health sector, collaborations like these are necessary and timely as the Ministry of Public Health will work side by side with VAMED to produce a more efficient local health care system, DPI said.

VAMED is recognised internationally as one of the leading companies in the healthcare sector. VAMED provides a complete package of services for every type of healthcare facility. The range of services provided covers the entire healthcare value chain, from project development, planning and construction to total operational, biomedical engineering and facility management.

According to DPI, Minister Greenidge explained that Guyana has long benefitted from initiatives introduced by the Austrian government. He added however that the administration is prepared to take advantage of the advanced ideas and projects that VAMED has to offer.

Taking note that VAMED has completed more than 800 projects in 75 countries, the Foreign Affairs Minister welcomed the engineering company’s input in several strategic areas that will see further bilateral relations, DPI said.