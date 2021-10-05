Bike used in murder and robbery of Joshua Denny was stolen – Police

The Guyana Police Force has discovered that the motorcycle used, by bandits, to rob and subsequently murder 19-year-old Joshua Denny was stolen a few days prior to the incident.

The young electrician of Festival City, Georgetown was shot and killed on September 30 by two men on a motorcycle. The incident occurred just about 07:20h shortly after Denny left to work. The men robbed Denny of his gold chain after shooting him.

Denny’s suspected killers, Quacy Jupiter, called “Ding Docker” and David Smith, called “Burlyn” were killed by ranks at the University of Guyana (UG) Access Road around 18:00h on Saturday during a shootout with the Police.

In a statement, the Police said the bike and bandits were identified after the images were released.

According to the information released, a 40-year-old Lodge, Georgetown man visited the Police on Monday where he related that he was robbed of $25,000 cash, a Samsung Galaxy A20 phone valued at $28,000, and his black HAOJUE UF-115 motorcycle bearing registration number CK 8784 value $200,000.

The man told police he was robbed in the Campbellville area on September 27 at about 19:30h. He positively identified Jupiter and Smith as his robbers. He also told the Police he was beaten by the two men and sustained injuries to his lower abdomen.

He stated that after the images of the men were released by the Police on social media, he recognized his motorcycle and immediately informed the Police at Prashad Nagar.

The man was shown the Samsung Galaxy cellphone retrieved from Jupiter along with the motorcycle found and he identified both items as the items he was robbed of.

Investigations are in progress.