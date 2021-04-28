“Biggie” confesses to murdering Charlestown youth

Michael Lenroy Forde also called “Biggie”, who was arrested for the shooting to death of Odinga Anthony Haywood has confessed to the heinous crime. Haywood was shot and killed on April 21, 2020, at Charlestown Georgetown.

During interrogation on Tuesday, Forde in a written statement confessed to the murder and told Police that the incident stemmed from a robbery committed on “Big Head” on February 2021.

Based on reports received, on the date in question, Forde claimed that he was on Broad Street in a car when he saw Haywood on a bicycle.

As such, he exited the motor car and walked to the now dead man’s home where he waited for him. However, as Haywood arrived at home, Forde reportedly confronted him and started to ask questions about “Big Head”.

It was at that time, the suspect reportedly whipped out a gun and discharged several rounds at Haywood. After committing the act, he told the Police that he ran to Lombard Street where he caught a minibus which took him to Stabroek Market.

He then boarded a Route 42 minibus and went home at John Fernandes Scheme, West Ruimveldt.

Nevertheless, the next morning, he caught a taxi and travelled to the Georgetown Stelling where he boarded a boat to Vreed-en-Hoop.

He then made his way to Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBD), and onto Batica, Region Seven.

He told detectives that while in Bartica, his girlfriend joined him and they went to her home.

This publication understands that on the same day, the Police went to the girlfriend’s address but the couple was not seen.

The suspect later admitted that he and the girl, upon seeing the Police, ran into the nearby bushes and hid there until they left.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to hide his identity, the suspect cut off his hair after which they boarded a boat to North West District (NWD) where they were arrested.

Forde is expected to be charged shortly along with his girlfriend for harbouring a criminal.