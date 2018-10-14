‘Biggest safari expedition’ heads to Brazil in November

In observance of a 50-year-long relationship with Brazil, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Guyana has partnered with Rainforest Tours to take over 100 persons to Brazil in November for what is dubbed the “biggest safari expedition” ever.

The launch of the exciting event was held on Friday at the Foreign Affairs Ministry on South Road, Georgetown, and is expected to see participation from 10 other countries.

Director in the Department of Americas, Charlene Phoenix said, “Guyana and Brazil celebrated 50 years of relations (and) that date was marked on August 26, 1968, but what Guyana wants to do is not just to mark a date, so we have set aside a period from August onwards to December to roll out a number of events, some in partnership with other agencies and this is where the safari comes in”.

Among the events which will seek to additionally celebrate the bilateral relations between the two counties are the launch of a commemorative stamp and a release of a documentary by the Department of Public Diplomacy within the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The Ministry also hopes to release a commemorative 50-year booklet for students to become aware of Guyana’s relationship with Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Head of Mission, Paulo Silos of the Embassy of Brazil noted that he believes the safari will improve relations between the two countries. “I think this initiative is one of the finest that we have developed because it gives people access and an indirect way to diplomacy… we hope that this year and over the next few years, we can continue improving the relationships between Brazil and Guyana,” he added.

Managing Director of Rainforest Tours, Frank Singh, said the objective of the safari is to promote domestic, international tourism, which gives locals and foreigners an opportunity to experience the culture and way of life of Brazilians.

The more than 30 vehicles which are already geared for the event, and over 100 persons will leave on November 20 for the six-day, fun-packed journey. Among the exciting experiences which participants will benefit from are horse riding, lasso throwing and even cow branding, among others. They will overnight at the Rupununi Eco Hotel on November 21 and begin their journey for Brazil on November 22.

At the end of the six-day safari, tourists will be given the choice to return to Georgetown or overnight in Lethem. Persons will be required to have a valid passport, as well as be fully covered with their yellow fever and Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccines.

The cost for a passenger on this trip is $120,000 and covers transportation, accommodation and food costs. Persons interested in participating can contact Rainforest Tours or the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Participants are being assured of safety as the Guyana Police Force has pledged allegiance and will be onboard. First aiders will also be on the trip.