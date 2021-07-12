Bicycle bandit robs man at knifepoint after he refused to lend him $200

An employee attached to Health International Inc., Industrial Estate, Ruimveldt Georgetown was on Saturday robbed by a lone bicycle bandit as he was making his way to work.

Based on reports received, on the day in question at about 06:20h, the employee, Nazim (only name given) was heading to work when he observed a man on a yellow bicycle approaching him.

The suspect reportedly solicited $200 from the labourer but he refused to give the man the money.

This caused the suspect to become enraged. The bicycle bandit then whipped out a knife from his waist and began to threaten the worker.

Out of fear, Nazim stated that he reached into his pocket, took out $2000 and handed it to the suspect, who made good his escape on the pedal cycle.

The man, who remains traumatised, related that the incident took place in full view of a security guard of a nearby business but at no time, did he come out to provide assistance.

The matter was not reported to the police but the victim is urging persons who have to traverse the area to be extremely careful.

In the past two weeks, several of his workmates were also robbed while making their way to work. One of the victims had reportedly gone to make a report at the East La Penitence Police Station but when he arrived there, the doors were locked.

Nazim said because of this, he did not feel encouraged to lodge a report with the police.