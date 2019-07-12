BETTER HOPE MURDERS: Mocha resident who allegedly provided guns arrested

Members of the Major Crime Unit within the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday arrested a Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident, who allegedly provided the weapons to the gunmen who killed a money changer and his daughter at their Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home.

The suspect, who was nabbed in North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was described the four men already detained for the murders as the “second in charge”.

The alleged shooters told detectives that on the day Aaron Latchman and his daughter, Arianna, were killed, their second “boss” was at the scene in a car.

Further, the men allegedly told Police that after the shooting, they were taken to a house in Sophia, Greater Georgetown, where they split the money paid for the hit.

The detectives went to the house in Sophia and interrogated the owner, who admitted that his friend (“second boss”) brought a group of men to his house where they were seen counting money. He was reportedly given $10,000 before the men left.

The owner of the house was arrested for questioning.

Meanwhile, the four initial suspects remain in custody.

On July 4, 2019, the money changer had dropped off his younger daughter at her lessons and upon his return at home, he was confronted by the two gunmen.

He was held at gunpoint and escorted to the upper flat of his home with his 18-year-old daughter.

Reports are that the teen was attacked and shot to her chest.

They then escorted Latchman into the yard where they shot him multiple times before escaping with a bag of cash.

The bandits quickly made good their escape in a white Toyota Carina 212 motor car, leaving a trail of money behind.

The man and his daughter were picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival. They were laid to rest on Wednesday.