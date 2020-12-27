Better Hope man killed during row over money  

A young father was in the wee hours of Sunday killed along D’Urban Street, Georgetown after an angry mechanic allegedly slammed into him with his motorcar.

The dead man has been identified as David Barcley of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Based on information received, the young man was driving along D’Urban Street when his motorcar encountered mechanical problems. However, he reportedly contacted a mechanic for some assistance.

The mechanic reportedly turned up at the location and fixed the problem but, Barcley was reportedly short to $700 to pay him. This angered the mechanic and an argument ensued between the two men.

During the argument, the mechanic drove off with a speed, slammed into the young man and dragged him several feet.

He was picked up and taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.