Better enforcement of existing traffic laws needed – GCCI 

See full statement from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has noted with concern the recent call by former Minister of Public Security, Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan, advocating for the re-institution of the 02:00hrs curfew as a solution to the alarming rise in road fatalities.

The Chamber firmly opposes this recommendation and urges a more effective and evidence-based approach to addressing road safety. There is no evidence to support its efficacy in reducing road fatalities. Re-imposing such a curfew would not only be misguided but would also have detrimental effects by hindering economic recovery and growth.

The GCCI believes that the real solution lies in significantly strengthening the enforcement of existing traffic laws by the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department. The focus should be on rigorous action against reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. Furthermore, it is imperative to launch comprehensive public education and awareness campaigns to foster responsible road behavior.

Mr. Ramjattan’s suggestion to restrict the free movement of the public is a simplistic and ineffective approach. A more nuanced and robust strategy that emphasises public education and accountability is more suitable. The safety of our roads can only be achieved through concerted efforts to enforce the law and educate the public, not through curfews that impede personal freedom and economic activity.

