Bethany Village on 2-week lockdown as Covid cases rise

With an increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Bethany, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the Amerindian community’s Village Council has ordered 14 days lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The lockdown began on May 24, 2021, as a result of several residents within the community testing positive for COVID-19.

Toshao Sonia Latchman told this publication on Monday that the community has recorded 24 positive cases since May 22.

With a population of approximately 500 people, Latchman believes it’s imperative that action is taken now to protect residents and save lives.

Over the next 14 days, no one will be allowed in or out of the village, unless authorised by the relevant authorities. Along with that, other measures will be implemented and supervised by the regional authorities and the Disciplined Forces.

“On Saturday, 47 persons were tested and out of that 47, 24 were positive… So, I spoke with the Regional Health Officer, Dr Ranjeev Singh, to facilitate an increase in testing. However, the medical personnel will be in the village to do rapid testing. I understand the effect of the COVID virus and I expect that the residents will cooperate with the testing and adhere to the lockdown measures,” Said Latchman.

Meanwhile, the Regional Task Force in collaboration with the Regional Health Services will be sending in its COVID team to conduct more testing and to ensure that there are adequate supplies of sanitation agents.