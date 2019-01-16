Berbician jailed after failing to pay debt

A Berbician will spend the next six months behind bars after he failed to pay debts he incurred through hiring a motorcar.

Gajeshwaririto Sewnarine accepted that he committed the offence when he appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday.

The Court heard that he on December 14, 2018, at Laluni Street, Georgetown, with intent to defraud he incurred debt of $30,000 by hiring motorcar HC 7134 and failing to make payments.

In his defense, Sewnarine told Magistrate McGusty that he attempted to make payments but faced setbacks by the bank.

However, the Virtual Complainant (VC) relayed that on the day when payments were supposed to be made, he transported the defendant to the bank and waited outside.

He was left waiting for the entire day until the bank was closed as Sewnarine failed to return.

When he entered the bank and was able to check the bank’s surveillance footage, it showed the defendant leaving shortly after he arrived.

As such, McGusty sentenced Sewnarine who could not give a date when payments will be made.