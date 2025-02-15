Berbice youth nabbed with illegal air gun

A young man has been taken into police custody following the discovery of a pellet (air) gun with several metal pellets at his Corriverton, Berbice home.

Police say at about 10:00hrs today (February 15, 2025), ranks from Regional Division #6 went to the home of Steve Singh, a 20-year-old unemployed man from Queenstown, Corriverton, where they contacted him and told him of an allegation made against him.

The ranks then conducted a search of his home and found a black suspected pellet (air) gun with several metal pellets.

Singh was escorted to the Springlands Police Station, where he was placed into custody pending investigation. Police took possession of the air gun and pellets as investigations continue.

