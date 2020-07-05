Berbice youth killed during argument over bottle of Guinness 

A 23-year-old man who was stabbed about his body by his drinking buddy during an argument over a bottle of Guinness has succumbed to his injuries.

Nakosie Vankenie of High Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice/ Corentyne) was stabbed on Saturday evening but died while receiving medical attention at the New Amsterdam Police Station a few hours later.

Based on information received, the now dead man and his friends were imbibing on Saturday evening when an argument erupted between him and the suspect over a bottle of Guinness. The argument ultimately turned into an altercation during which the suspect armed himself with a knife and stabbed Vankenie several times to his neck, abdomen and chest.

The injured man fell to the ground but was quickly picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted as a patient.

He nevertheless, succumbed to his injuries at about 2:00h on Sunday morning. The police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.