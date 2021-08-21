Berbice woman stabbed while sleeping

A 32-year-old female was attacked and stabbed several times while sleeping at her Pepper Street, Glasgow Village, East Bank Berbice, home.

The incident occurred sometime around 02:00 hours on Friday. Two males have since been taken into custody.

The injured woman told investigators that she was in her bed sleeping when she felt someone turned her around and stabbed her several times about her body, causing her to receive injuries to her left hand, tongue and lips.

After the incident, the victim was escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted for observation. Her condition is regarded as stable.

Investigations led to the arrest of the two suspects, who remain in custody as the probe continues.