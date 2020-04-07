Berbice woman nabbed with illegal gun after threatening to kill partner

A Berbice woman was nabbed with an illegal firearm along with two live rounds of ammunition after she threatened to kill her partner.

According to Police, the woman, a staff of a medical institution, threatened to shoot her male partner with an unlicensed pistol at about 12:10h on Monday at Chapel Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Police said she was disarmed and the weapon was handed over to the police at Central Police Station. According to Police, the woman, who has since been detained, told investigators that she borrowed the weapon from a New Amsterdam barber, who has since denied the allegation.

He too has been arrested.

An investigation has been launched.