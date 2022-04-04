Berbice woman, 4 kids injured in bee attack

A 30-year-old woman along with four young children were on Sunday morning attacked by a swarm of bees.

The incident occurred at around 07:00h at Number 66 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Injured is Sunita Charran, a housewife and four children aged, 1, 2, 5 and 8.

After the attack, they were all taken to Skeldon Public Hospital, where they were treated and sent away.

However, later that evening, Regional Commander Boodnarine Persaud visited the victims where they were eventually escorted back to Skeldon Public Hospital for further treatment.

They have been admitted patients at the said institution, with their conditions regarded as stable.