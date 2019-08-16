Berbice welder succumbs hours after being removed from ICU

Less than one day after being removed from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital, accident victim, 26-year-old, Irfaan Ahmad succumbed to his injuries he sustained following an accident two Wednesdays ago in Berbice.

The now dead welder was reportedly on his way home from work when he was struck down by a speeding car at Shieldstown, West Coast Berbice.

The father of one took his last breath on Thursday evening thus leaving family members in a state of shock since they were of the belief that he was on the road to recovery.

It was reported that the young man had just left the Blairmont Sugar Estate where he was employed up to the time of his demise. He was riding his bicycle when he was struck from behind by a motorcar driven by an overseas based Guyanese.

As a result of the impact, the man was thrown off the bicycle and landed on the roadway. The driver was allegedly attempting to escape the scene but was apprehended by public spirited citizens and handed over to police.

The injured man was taken to the hospital where he was admitted. He sustained broken legs and arms, spinal and brain injuries.

The driver of the motorcar is yet to be charged and family members were concerned that the man would escape from being prosecuted.