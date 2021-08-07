Berbice teen jailed 30 months for burning 2-Y-0 with lighter

A 19-year-old lad, who was arrested earlier this week for burning a 2-year-old girl on her back and genitals, will now be facing jail time for injuring the child.

Anil Angnoo was charged on Friday for Inflicting Greivous Bodily Harm on toddler. He appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ravindranauth Singh, where the indictable charge was read to him and he was not required to plea.

However, the Administration of Justice Act (AJA) was applied and Angnoo subsequently pleaded guilty to charge. He was then sentenced to 30 months in prison.

It was previously reported that the incident occurred at around 18:35hrs on August 1 at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice.

The matter was reported to the police two days later by the baby’s aunt.

Angnoo, who is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, had visited her on the day of the incident.

While there, he became annoyed at the child since she was urinating and defecating “more often than he deemed necessary”, the Police said.

As such, he took a cigarette lighter and burnt her on her back and vagina, causing her to received injuries.

The child was then escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital by police, after the report was filed, where she was medically examined by a doctor on duty and was later sent away.

Angnoo was then arrested by the police.