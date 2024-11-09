Berbice teen dies 12 days after accident

Some 12 days after he was struck down by a motorcar, an 18-year-old motorcyclist has succumbed to his injuries.

Dead is Jainarine Rampersaud, a mechanic of Lot 223 Area ‘R’ Ankerville Port Mourant, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). He died on Thursday and now, his mother is calling for justice.

On October 27, two teenagers – Rampersaud and 15-year-old Stephon Verrapen also of Port Mourant – were hospitalised after the motorcycle on which they were riding was allegedly hit by a car. The driver had claimed that the teens hit the back of his car and rode away.

The incident occurred at Hampshire, Corentyne. At the time of the incident, Verrapen was the pillion rider.

At the scene, villagers said that they were told by the driver of the car, PAG 6823, that he was driving along the Corentyne Highway when the motorcycle, CN 9498, rode up from behind and hit his car damaging the rear lights in the process.

“And they did not stop,” the driver was recorded on video telling villagers.

However, the driver said he gave chase and eventually caught up with the motorcycle.

The teenager’s mother Dhanmattie Rampersaud is calling for justice for her son.

Rampersaud said that the rear of the car showed no visible signs of damage, noting that the front of the car, which hit the motorcycle, was damaged.

The car driver, who was initially arrested and subsequently released on station bail, has been rearrested now that Rampersaud has died.

