Berbice teen allegedly kidnapped by man

Police are investigating the alleged abduction of a 17-year-old girl of West Canefield, East Canje, Berbice.

On June 17, the teen and the 21-year-old man with whom she shared a relationship, were at her house when an argument ensued over the young girl being on social media.

During the argument, the suspect demanded that the girl delete her Facebook account.

When she refused, the suspect took away the phone, broke it and threw it over a nearby fence.

Police said the man started to physically abuse her. He also reportedly took a knife from his bag and placed it to her neck while ordering her to exit her yard.

Becoming fearful for her life, the victim complied.

They then joined a hire car and the girl was taken to the suspect’s home where she was locked away in a room.

The girl, who managed to escape on June 19, said she was held against her will and that she was left naked in the locked room.

She said all her pleas and attempts to leave were met with threats of force.

The teen said she found an opportunity to escape after hearing voices in the yard.

According to the Police, “the victim managed to brace the door open and run out into the yard screaming for help. The suspect upon seeing the scene and the alarmed faces, ran and made good his escape from the scene.”

The matter was reported to the police; the suspect is now arrested and in custody pending investigations.

Police said the teen and the suspect have been together for about a year.