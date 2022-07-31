Berbice teacher killed in early morning accident

A 39-year-old man was killed in an early morning accident on the Corentyne, Berbice after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a yard.

The dead man has been identified as Sydney Cort, a teacher of Alness Village, Corentyne.

Reports reaching this publication revealed that the accident occurred sometime around 01:30h this morning at on the Albion Public Road in the vicinity of Chesney.

Based on information received, Cort was allegedly speeding on the road when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole, uprooting it. The vehicle then flipped several times before crashing into a fence and ended up in a yard under a shed.

The shed collapsed on the vehicle, which had turned turtle.

Cort died at the scene.