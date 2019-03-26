Berbice student assaults colleagues; Education Ministry launches probe

The Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into an incident where a male student attached to the New Amsterdam Technical Institute assaulted three of his colleagues.

In a video gone viral on social media, the male student is seen cuffing his colleagues and beating them with a belt.

It is currently unclear when the incident occurred but the video began making its rounds on social media today.

According to a statement from the Education Ministry, the Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO- Technical) and the Institute’s administration have been advised by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Mr Marcel Hutson, to ensure a thorough and expeditious investigation into the incident the Ministry views as disturbing.

Officials at the Department of Education in New Amsterdam say they could not divulge any information and the school also offered no comment. Inews however understands that the school has since suspended the aggressor.

Meanwhile, police say that no official report has been made to them.

The Education Ministry says the findings of the probe will be shared when completed and it has assured that the appropriate action (s) will be taken.