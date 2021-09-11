Berbice shopkeeper arrested for hitting 9-Y-O girl

Police in Berbice have arrested a shopkeeper after she hit a nine-year-old girl several times about her body.

The incident occurred sometime around 12:00h on Wednesday at No. 50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

It was reported that the girl was sent to the grocery shop by her grandmother to purchase a pack of tennis rolls. The victim returned home with same, but her grandmother told her that the tennis rolls were hard and she must return it.

According to the police, the 9-year-old took the tennis rolls to the grocery store and placed it on the table and reportedly told the shopkeeper that she must take the $200 and buy her coffin.

The shopkeeper then held onto the girl and dealt her six cuffs in her back.

The crying child returned home and related what transpired to her grandmother, who then made a report to the police.

The shopkeeper was arrested as investigations are in progress.