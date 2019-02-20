Berbice schools reconnected after bills partially paid – GWI

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) reconnected water supply to all schools in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), according to Public Relations Officer, Leana Bradshaw.

Several schools were disconnected after the Utility Company failed in its efforts to get to Regional Administration to pay its multimillion dollar bill, which was racked up over three years.

Though regional officials said the bill amounted to $61M, Bradshaw said the outstanding payment was actually $136M.

She explained that it was only after GWI disconnected the schools, the Regional Administration made efforts to clear the bill.

GWI and the Regional Administration are expected to work out a payment plan to settle the debt.