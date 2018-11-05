Berbice River Bridge: Govt taking control of entity over increase in tolls

Outlining that it does not envision a swift resolution between itself and the Berbice Bridge

Company Limited (BBCI) over the steep increases in tolls recently announced by the entity, the incumbent Administration, which happens to be the largest shareholder, has announced that it will be taking over and operating the entity.

A statement from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) posited, inter alia, that ” in accordance with the powers conferred upon the Minister by Sections 4

(1) and 11 of the Berbice River Bridge Act, in the interests of public safety, the Minister

issued (today) an Order declaring that the functions of the Concessionaire to maintain

and operate the Bridge shall be exercised by the Government of Guyana as of 5th November 2018 until the date the Minister specifies by notice on the cessation of the

threat to public safety.”

Explaining their rationale for the takeover, the statement from the subject Ministry further posited that “We have stated publicly that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Government of Guyana cannot support the unreasonable demand for an increase in toll on the public which is based on a flawed formula and computation. We have stated that these

increases by BBCI are unwarranted and will become burdensome to the people of

Berbice and the public, at-large.”

“The Ministry of Public Infrastructure would like to assure the citizens of Berbice and the

public in general on behalf of the Government of Guyana that there will be no change

to the present toll structure and all exemptions presently in place will remain in effect” said the statement.

Moreover, the statement noted that Government “will be continuing our dialogue with BBCI in expectation of an amicable resolution to the dispute.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the BBCI offering government a chance to extend the life of the contract to spare commuters the toll increases.

BBCI was seeking an agreement to extend the contract period to 40 years. This extension, they said would make it unnecessary to implement the toll increases the company announced on October 16, 2018.

“We believe that such an extension, with full Government support, will provide BBCI the opportunity to approach its lenders to re-negotiate terms and conditions of the various debts. If these negotiations with the lenders are successful, it will provide much-needed relief to the cash requirement burden and, therefore, the need for toll increases at present and in the future” the company had said in a statement of its own.

Last week, BBCI Vice Chairman Paul Cheong came out swinging at the Administration, noting that the Company was bound by its Concession Agreement under the Berbice River Bridge Act in implementing the tolls charged. The Company, he said, has no alternative but to honour the Toll Adjustment Formula prescribed in the agreement.

According to the Vice Chairman, respective Governments (previous and present) have violated their contractual obligations to implement an annual toll adjustment, which would have resulted in small incremental adjustments instead of the current burdensome level.

The current level of toll adjustment is entirely the fault of the Government not the Company, he noted, adding that prior to and since taking office, this Government has refused to meet with the BBCI in spite of three requests to do so. The power and the privilege to review or amend the Concession Agreement rest entirely with the Government.

The Government has come in for its share of criticism of its handling of the matter.

Outspoken political activist and former Presidential Advisor Ramon Gaskin, a trained economist, is suggesting a total buyout of the Bridge by Government so as to resolve the issue.

Overseas-based economist, Professor Tarron Khemraj also believes that Government should buy over the Berbice Bridge in its entirety. He said the Bridge was now financially unsustainable, as compared to when the proposal for its construction was implemented.

While several financial analysts have recommended the Government buy out shareholders, the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) had urged the Government to have a sit-down with the BBCI to find a solution for the toll increases.

The increases were to take effect from November 12.